Third G20 DEWG conference will be place in Pune from June 12

The third meeting of the G20’s Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) will begin on Monday in Pune, Maharashtra, according to a Central government official. The inauguration of ‘The Global DPI Summit’ and ‘Global DPI Exhibition’ will take place. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State in MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and MSDE (Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), will open the DEWG meeting.

The inaugural session will also have the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with some of the interested countries on sharing INDIA STACK, i.e. successful digital solutions implemented at population scale,Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, said at a news conference. The Global DPI Summit will have concentrated talks among global experts and digital leaders over the next two days on topics such as Overview of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Digital Identities for Empowering People, Digital Payments and Financial Inclusion, and so on, according to a release. Around 300 senior participants, including 150 international members, will attend the event. The participation includes (representatives) from 46 nations, with mine participating at the ministerial level. In addition, 47 Global Digital Leaders will attend the meeting.

UNDP, UNESCO, WEF, World Bank, ITU, ADB, ICRISAT, OECD, UNCDF, Asia PKI Consortium, and BMGF are among the international organisations taking part in the conference.