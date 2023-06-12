TN forest department takes all measures to ensure the safety of ‘Arikomban’

A government official said on Sunday that the Tamil Nadu forest department was taking all precautions to protect the safety of the wild tusker ‘Arikomban’ by deploying six teams of forest officers to monitor its movements around the clock. Last week, a team of forest officials tranquillized the pachyderm known for its love of rice and ration shop raids in Kerala and released it in the forest in Kanyakumari district, which borders Kerala.

R Padmawathe, Conservator of jungles at Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), reported on Sunday that the elephant was foraging well and drinking large amounts of water from reservoirs in the jungles around Kuttiyur dam, adding that it was happy in its “new home.” Padmawathe, who is also the field director of the tiger reserve, claimed that the frontline workers of the KMTR’s Kalakkad, Ambasamudram, and Kanyakumari divisions were watching the movement of ‘Arikomban’ day and night. Six teams of 48 people, including senior forest officials, veterinary doctors, and anti-poaching watchers, were watching the elephant’s movements using signals from the radio collar connected to its neck. In close collaboration with the district administration of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari the forest department is taking every precaution to safeguard the safety of the elephants and the general people.