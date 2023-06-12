Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India defeat South Korea to win the title

Kakamigahara: In hockey, India defeated four-time champions South Korea in the finals of maiden Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup at Kakamigahara in Japan. The Indian team defeated South Korea by ‘2-1’.

For India, Annu scored the first goal from a penalty corner in the 22nd minute og second quarter. Park Seo Yeon scored the equalizing goal for South Korea in the 25th minute. In the 41st minute, Neelam scored the victory goal for India.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Before this, India’s best ever finish in the tournament was in 2012 edition in Bangkok when they entered the final for the first time. But India lost to China by ‘2-5’.