Authorities claims, ground floor of Ram Temple now being built

The three-story Ram Temple in Ayodhya’s ground floor is almost finished, according to Monday’s statement from the temple’s administrators. The ancillary structures are being built, and by October 2023, construction is supposed to be finished, according to the authorities.

Senior members of the trust, including chairman of the construction committee Nripendra Misra, recently assessed the status of the ground floor of the Ram Temple’s construction, according to a statement released by the temple’s administrators.

According to sources, senior functionaries constantly check on the status of the construction project. According to the officials, the temple will have 392 pillars and up to 46 teak wooden doors, which will further enhance its architectural grandeur. The sanctum sanctorum will also be finished in gold.

The committee reported that the placement of Rajasthan’s Bansi Paharpur stone on the three-story temple is proceeding after the completion of the temple’s foundation raft and plinth.

The committee said that the temple contains five mandaps in addition to the sanctum sanctorum: the Gudh Mandap, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. The five mandaps’ domes are 34 feet wide by 32 feet long, and the courtyard’s height ranges from 69 feet to 111 feet, according to the temple’s authorities.

According to the authorities, the temple measures roughly 380 feet long, 250 feet wide, and 161 feet tall from the courtyard.

As per the temple authorities, ‘The entire sanctum sanctorum has been aesthetically carved with Makrana marble pillars, beams, ceiling and wall cladding. There are 392 pillars which have been structurally provided, taking into consideration the load factor and other climatic challenges. The door of sanctum sanctorum will be designed with gold.’

To provide longevity and durability, the construction committee said, the material has been selectively picked up for the temple. ‘The total area of the temple, including the peripheral ‘parkota’, is 8.64 acres. The ‘parkota’ is 762 metres long with provision for six temples and a facility for ‘parikrama’ by devotees,’ the statement read.