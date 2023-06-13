Bus hit a rock in Himachal Pradesh; 19 injured

According to officials, nineteen persons were injured after their bus collided with a rock in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the Nichar area, near Bada Kamba. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the bus was carrying 24 passengers. The injured were taken to Bhaba Nagar’s primary health centre for treatment. Police have initiated an investigation into the event.

More information is awaited.Separate bus accidents in Shimla and Mandi districts injured 96 persons on the first two days of this month.