Candidates urge Centre to hasten hiring in department of railway safety after Odisha train tragedy

A number of concerns are being voiced about the safety system of the Indian Railways in the wake of the Odisha train tragedy, which lost 288 lives. There was widespread speculation that the triple-train accident was caused by a technical issue combined with administrative negligence.

This news coincides with persistent concerns of a staffing deficit in the railways’ safety division. There have also been inquiries for open positions in the department of railway safety.

It is alleged that the safety department has had over 2,000 open positions. In fact, job-seeking applicants revealed to India Today that just a small percentage of them met the requirements for hiring, and appointment letters were sent in 2018. They haven’t yet had a confirmation, though.

Additionally, these candidates pushed the Centre to speed up the hiring procedure after the Odisha railway accident. Speaking to India Today on Monday, a number of applicants said they had been waiting to be hired for positions in the safety department’s sub-sections.

‘I was given a recruitment letter in 2018. Despite that, I am awaiting a job. The government should fill the vacancies in various sections of safety departments of Indian Railways,’ one of the candidates said.

At the party headquarters in Jaipur, some 50 candidates also met with the leader of the BJP’s Rajasthan unit and delivered a memorandum.

‘We met several people, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. We have also given a memorandum to Rajasthan BJP Chief CP Joshi. But despite our repeated pleas, we have not been given jobs. In the aftermath of the rail tragedy in Balasore, the government should look at filling posts that are lying vacant in the safety department of railways,’ another candidate said.