CoWIN Portal’s Data Leak Enables Cyber Fraud and Impersonation Risks

The consequences of a personal information leak can be severe. Cyber frauds become a real threat as fraudsters can exploit leaked details such as names, identification numbers, and family information for social engineering scams. These scammers may pose as legitimate representatives from official agencies, armed with our personal information, and manipulate us into following their instructions.

Additionally, the leaked phone numbers can be utilized by fraudsters or marketing firms. For instance, those who have provided their passport numbers for international CoWIN certificates may become targets for SMS spam or targeted marketing campaigns. By identifying specific groups, such as individuals in the 30-40 age range, these firms can tailor their messages accordingly.

The leaked data also enables the creation of fake documents and impersonation attempts. With access to personal information sourced from social media platforms, fraudsters can fabricate documents and even assume someone’s identity, potentially causing significant harm.

Moreover, the leaked data can be used for profiling individuals. Marketing strategies can be formulated based on the year or date of birth, leading to targeted advertisements and promotions. For example, a list of individuals under 25 years old can be compiled to customize marketing approaches.

It’s crucial to consider the impact on families as well. Many families register on the CoWIN portal using a single phone number. When this information is leaked, fraudsters gain insights into the entire family, posing an increased risk to everyone involved.

Protecting personal data is of utmost importance to prevent these potential consequences and safeguard individuals from cyber fraud and impersonation.