Donald Trump’s plane touches down in Miami a day ahead of his court appearance

Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Monday ahead of his court appearance related to alleged mishandling of national secret documents. He headed to his Trump National Doral club where he planned to stay overnight. Prior to his departure from New Jersey, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social mobile app, expressing his hope that the country is witnessing what he perceives as the actions of the radical left.

Upon entering his golf club in Miami, Trump was greeted by a crowd of supporters to whom he asked how they were doing. Pro-Trump rallies have been planned in Miami by his supporters, including one outside the federal courthouse. The Washington Post reported that the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was involved in organizing the rally, raising concerns of potential violence. Trump, however, called for peaceful protest from his supporters.

Miami police have increased security measures in the courthouse area in anticipation of Trump’s arraignment. Miami Police Chief Manny Morales expressed confidence in handling protests and rallies, assuring that they were prepared for large crowd sizes.

The White House has chosen not to comment on Trump’s indictment, which accuses him of mishandling national defense documents. During a press briefing, White House officials refrained from addressing the matter directly, emphasizing the president’s respect for the rule of law.

A coalition of media groups, including CNN, is seeking greater access to the courtroom during Trump’s indictment by filing a request with the federal court. They are specifically requesting permission for photo and video coverage inside the courtroom and the surrounding corridor before the arraignment. The coalition is also urging the immediate release of audio recordings of the arraignment after its conclusion.