ED seizes property worth Rs. 74 crore after discovering photograph of forged pre-independence era land certificates

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) found a photo showing a land-grabbing accused falsifying documentation on property that was first registered in 1932.

India Today has access to the image, which is said to be crucial evidence in the case and in which ED investigators believe that ownership was changed in an effort to acquire the land.

According to a senior official with the financial investigation agency, multiple phones were found and sent for analysis during searches of the accused’s residence. When the ED investigators examined the data dump of recovered phones, they were able to obtain the image showing the accused falsifying documents dating back to 1932.

The ED had forensic scientists examine these documents, who found they were fake. ED agents discovered a scheme while conducting an investigation that had been originally registered in Jayant Karnad’s identity, a resident of Jharkhand.

The ED has now attached the 4.55 acres of Ranchi land valued at Rs 41.51 crore that was allegedly sold under false pretences to the Jagatbandhu Tea Estate company in Kolkata.

An investigation then turned up a false paper that claimed Praful Bagchi had bought the land from raiyats in 1932. The Kolkata land register office displayed the registry, which dates all the way back to 1932.

In 2021, it was falsely sold to Dilip Gosh of Jagatbandhu Tea Estate after 90 years had passed. The bogus documents were made by a land-grabbing gang in a methodical manner, according to an inquiry that followed. It was found that gang members really employed chemicals to obliterate previous documents before fabricating the names of fictitious proprietors.

According to the ED, a number of government employees who worked at the registrar’s offices were also cooperating with the gang in exchange for significant bribes. The ED found during searches that the accused had access to official seals, outdated stamp sheets, many deeds, and registry documents that belonged only in the register office.