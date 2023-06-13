Heroin worth crores of rupees seized in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir

Police said on Tuesday that a massive cache of drugs, including two kilograms of heroin, worth crores of rupees was seized in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts. According to them, three suspected drug peddlers were also apprehended during these operations. Amritpal Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police in Rajouri, said a police unit apprehended a private vehicle near Darhali bridge on Monday and discovered 3.8 kilogramme of Charas smuggled into the border town from Kashmir. The contraband was discovered hidden in a specifically made hollow in the vehicle’s left window, he added, adding that three passengers in the vehicle were arrested.

On Monday, two kilograms of heroin were found from the forest region near forward Bagyaldara hamlet in the border district, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Vinay Sharma. The officer stated that the recovery was based on the disclosure of terror suspect Mohd Rashid, who was recently arrested under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act. After the heroin was recovered, violations under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were added to the cases, and further investigation is underway, according to Sharma.