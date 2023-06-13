‘I don’t think I will be around..’: Messi reveals on next World Cup

Beijing: Lionel Messi on Tuesday confirmed he ‘doesn’t think’ he will play at another World Cup in an interview with Chinese media, after the 35-year-old led Argentina to victory at last year’s tournament in Qatar.

‘I have said several times before that I don’t think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup’, he said when asked by China’s Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America. ‘I will see how things go but in theory I don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup’.