In Warangal, Telangana, cop bit by dog while attempting to save elderly couple

Another incident of a stray dog attack involved an elderly couple at a cloth market in Warangal, Telangana, who were being saved by a traffic police policeman who was attacked by a dog.

Constable Srinivas of the traffic police received a bite while rushing to aid the elderly couple. After biting Srinivas on the leg, the dog attacked other people.

Later, Srinivas was transported to the MGM Medical Centre for treatment.