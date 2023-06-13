In Warangal, Telangana, cop bit by dog while attempting to save elderly couple

Another incident of a stray dog attack involved an elderly couple at a cloth market in Warangal, Telangana, who were being saved by a traffic police policeman who was attacked by a dog.
A stray dog attacked an elderly couple who were out shopping on the street in Warangal’s Battala Bazar on Tuesday.
Constable Srinivas of the traffic police received a bite while rushing to aid the elderly couple. After biting Srinivas on the leg, the dog attacked other people.
Later, Srinivas was transported to the MGM Medical Centre for treatment.
