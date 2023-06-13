India Couture Week 16th edition scheduled from July 25 to August 2

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has announced that India Couture Week will return for its 16th edition from July 25 to August 2. The fashion extravaganza will feature 16 artistic exhibits by famous couturiers as part of the 16th anniversary celebration.

Participants include Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Rose Room, Samant Chauhan, Shantnu Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani, and Varun Bahl.

“This edition of India Couture Week embodies the spirit of celebration, paying homage to the skilled artisans whose craftsmanship serves as the foundation of Indian fashion.” “Through their exclusive collections, the designers will weave unforgettable narratives that will serve as a testament to our nation’s rich cultural tapestry,” FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said in a statement. Hyundai India is organising the forthcoming event, which will take place at the Taj Palace hotel.

“Hyundai and FDCI have joined forces, driven by innovation, design, and a deep respect for India’s rich heritage.” This remarkable collaboration honours the harmonic union of two flourishing sectors, capturing the very spirit of Indian craftsmanship and culture.” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.