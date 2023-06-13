Malappuram CPM Branch Committee Member Found Dead, Cause of Death Under Investigation

In a tragic incident, Pulakoottathil Krishnakumar (47), a dedicated member of the CPM from Changaramkulam in Malappuram district, was discovered hanging at an AKG cultural centre near his residence on Monday.

Known for his active involvement in the party, Krishnakumar, an employee at the Changaramkulam Agriculture Development Bank, had been reported missing since Monday morning.

Concerned friends conducted a search, leading to the discovery of his lifeless body. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation.