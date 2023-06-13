Man dies in UP while in police detention; murder suspected by family

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a man who was in police custody died away in mysterious circumstances.

Dilshad Khan, the victim, was responsible for washing and dry-cleaning uniforms for the police. After he received a call from a police sub-inspector asking him to provide freshly laundered clothes, the incident took place in the Vijayanagar police station.

The police informed the family that Dilshad had been injured in an accident and was receiving care in an ICU. However, they learned of Dilshad’s passing a few hours later. Additionally, no signs of blood were found inside the supposed accident vehicle.

It was found that the police had taken him into custody as a result of a girl’s prior allegation. His family has claimed that the police killed him. At the police station in Vijayanagar, they carried out a gherao.

ACP City Saloni Agarwal responded to the allegations by stating that a complaint application had been received at the Vijayanagar police station against Dilshad Khan. She explained that he had been involved in an accident with an Eicher Canter while being transported in the vehicle for questioning. Its driver and assistant were arrested. The police noted that necessary legal action is being taken.