Medicines at affordable rates, AMRIT pharmacy inaugurated at AIIMS

On Monday, an AMRIT pharmacy was established at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to supply pharmaceuticals at reasonable prices. The AIIMS said in a statement that the Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy will have 13 specialised counters and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Individuals in need of quick medical attention or access to crucial pharmaceuticals will benefit greatly from the longer working hours. According to the statement, the pharmacy currently offers a vast choice of about 1,500 medicinal formulations addressing a wide range of medical ailments. However, the pharmacy is committed to extending its inventory in response to changing patient requests. This pledge assures that patients will always be able to obtain the pharmaceuticals they require, regardless of the diagnosis or treatment provided by their healthcare providers,” according to the statement.

“The AIIMS was proud to offer affordable medicines without compromising on quality,” said AIIMS Director M Srinivas on the occasion. “The AIIMS would continue to work diligently to further expand the pharmacy’s offerings based on patient needs.” Dr. Srinivas also added that AIIMS was working on a Memorandum of Understanding with AMRIT Pharmacy to provide stents and implants at an affordable cost.