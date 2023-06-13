Monson Mavunkal: Proper investigation will find CM’s personal secretary, DIG, guilty

In a recent development, Monson Mavunkal, who deceived numerous individuals by falsely claiming possession of rare antiquities and swindling Rs 10 crore, denied any involvement of KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in the fraud. Mavunkal emphasized the significance of investigating the chief minister’s personal secretary, stating, “If investigated properly, even the DIG will be found guilty.” He also informed that all relevant information regarding the case was forwarded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran, named the second accused in the antiquities fraud case, expressed his inability to appear before the Crime Branch due to a prior commitment, promising to communicate his inconvenience in writing and explore legal alternatives if needed. The case against Mavunkal was initiated based on a complaint lodged by several victims, and the Crime Branch claims to have gathered substantial evidence implicating Sudhakaran.

Mavunkal, who is currently in judicial custody for a separate Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, has already faced charges in the POCSO case as well.