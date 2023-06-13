Pat Sajak, the beloved host of the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune announces retirement

The era of Pat Sajak, the beloved host of the long-standing game show Wheel of Fortune, is coming to an end. Sajak has announced that the upcoming 41st season will be his last, sharing the news with fans through a heartfelt tweet. In the tweet, Sajak expressed gratitude and reflected on his incredible journey, indicating that he will have more to say in the coming months.

At 76 years old, Sajak has been the face of Wheel of Fortune since 1981, taking over from the show’s original host, Chuck Woolery. Alongside his co-host Vanna White, who joined in 1982, Sajak has become an integral part of television history. The show rapidly gained popularity, transitioning into syndication and captivating audiences in evening time slots across numerous markets. It has become one of the most successful and enduring game shows of all time.

Despite his retirement as host, Sajak will maintain a connection to the show. He has agreed to serve as a consultant for three years, ensuring that his expertise and insights continue to contribute to the show’s success.

Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, expressed deep appreciation for Sajak’s remarkable career. She recognized his enduring entertainment value and thanked him for entertaining millions of Americans over the years. Prete looks forward to honoring Sajak’s outstanding achievements during the upcoming season as the show bids farewell to its legendary host.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years, and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” Prete remarked.

The announcement of Sajak’s retirement marks the end of an era in television, but his contributions to the show will be remembered and celebrated as Wheel of Fortune continues its legacy.