Rahul Gandhi takes truck ride from Washington to New York, asks driver, ‘Sidhu Moose Wala ka 295 lagao’

During a recent trip to the US, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled by truck from Washington, DC to New York.

When asked which music he wanted played while in the vehicle, he responded, ‘Sidhu Moose Wala ka 295 lagao’ (Play Sidhu Moose Wala’s 295 song).

Rahul Gandhi chatted in-depth about the differences between working in the US and operating a truck in India while riding in a truck with an Indian driver.

Rahul Gandhi asked the driver, ‘How much do you earn?’

The driver, Taljinder Singh, said that his pay is significantly higher than what he may make in India.

‘It is because of us truckers that the work of the manufacturers is done,’ said the driver.

The Congress leader said, ‘The trucks here are made according to the comfort of the driver, but this is not the case in India,’ as he stared in astonishment at the truck.

The two talked about how driving conditions varied between the US and India. Rahul Gandhi talked about his Indian truck ride as well.