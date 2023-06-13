Separate Bribery Incidents in Kerala Lead to Arrests of MVD and CGST Officers

In a series of events that unfolded in Kerala on Monday, law enforcement authorities successfully apprehended a Motor Vehicle Inspector and an official from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department while they were engaging in corrupt practices.

In Wayanad, CGST SP Pravinder Singh was caught red-handed as he received a sum of Rs 1 lakh, with the Vigilance team swiftly intervening to prevent the completion of the illicit transaction.

Simultaneously, in Alappuzha, an assistant motor vehicle inspector was taken into custody while accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 25,000.

The MVD official, identified as S Satheesh, was apprehended while he was in uniform and inside an official vehicle, thanks to the diligent efforts of the Vigilance sleuths.

According to preliminary reports, Satheesh had been demanding bribes from contractors in exchange for permitting overloading of tipper lorries, thereby endangering road safety regulations and fostering an environment of corruption.