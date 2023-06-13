Survey: Mumbai and Delhi Rank as Top Unfriendliest Cities Globally

A recent survey conducted by Preply, an online tutoring and language lessons platform, has revealed that Mumbai and Delhi, two major cities in India, are among the unfriendliest cities worldwide. The survey, titled “The Community Spirit Index: The World’s Friendliest Cities For Non-Natives,” assessed 53 cities globally based on their friendliness towards non-natives. While no Indian cities made it to the “friendly” list, both Delhi and Mumbai found their place on the “unfriendly” list.

The index considered six key metrics to determine the friendliness of cities: visitor return rates, safety ratings, LGBTQ+ equality, overall happiness, ease of communication through a common language, and the friendliness of staff. Accra in Ghana ranked as the least friendly city for non-natives, with a low friendliness score of only 3.12 out of 10. Marrakech in Morocco closely followed with a score of 3.69, securing the second spot. Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro, and Delhi occupied the subsequent positions on the unfriendly list.

On a more positive note, Toronto and Sydney emerged as the friendliest cities for non-natives in 2023, both earning an impressive overall friendliness score of 7.97 out of 10. Edinburgh and Manchester secured the second and third positions, respectively, in terms of friendliness towards non-natives. Edinburgh received a high overall friendliness score of 7.78, with a safety index score of 68.92 out of 100. Manchester, known for its welcoming atmosphere, scored 7.72 out of 10, with 14.76% of reviews mentioning the word “friendly.”

Additionally, the survey identified the top cities where people searched for tips on making new friends. São Paulo claimed the first position with a remarkable 23,160 annual searches for “how to make friends,” followed by New York and Paris.

When focusing on India, the data revealed that only 12% of people considered Mumbai as friendly, while the figure was slightly higher at 17% for Delhi. Regarding friendly staff, Mumbai received a rating of 3.91%, while Delhi scored 3.27%. In terms of happiness, Mumbai scored 3.78, whereas Delhi received a score of 4.01.

These findings shed light on the friendliness levels of cities worldwide and provide valuable insights for both travelers and residents seeking warm and welcoming environments.