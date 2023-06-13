Tour boat capsizes in upstate New York in an underground cave along the Erie Canal

On Monday morning, a tour boat capsized in an underground cave along the Erie Canal in upstate New York. A 60-year-old man tragically died after becoming trapped under the overturned boat. The boat had a total of 29 people on board, including one staff member from the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride, the company responsible for operating the boat ride service in the cave.

Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano explained that the boat lost its balance and flipped over, causing all passengers to be thrown into the water. Sixteen individuals were rescued by authorities, while others were able to safely make their way out of the water. Chief Quagliano stated that eleven people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Upon arrival at the scene, rescue crews discovered the boat capsized, with some individuals clinging to it.

It was revealed that none of the boat’s occupants were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. The boat, identified as a flat-bottom pontoon, had a capacity for up to 40 passengers. It remains unclear whether the use of life jackets was mandatory during the tour.

The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride, located about 20 miles east of Niagara Falls near the US-Canada border, offers visitors a unique experience of navigating the Erie Canal through an underground cave. Described as a fascinating journey on its website, the attraction has intrigued tourists with its dimly lit cave waters and strategically placed electric lights.

This particular tour was part of a free “familiarization tour” organized by Destination Niagara USA, aimed at familiarizing hospitality employees in the county with local attractions. Andrea Czopp, Chief Operating Officer of the group, confirmed the tragic incident during this annual initiative.

Authorities disclosed that the cave maintains a consistent temperature of 12 degrees Celsius throughout the year, and the water depth ranges from approximately 5 to 6 feet. Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman expressed her shock at the incident, emphasizing that the cave tour had operated without any accidents since the mid-1970s.