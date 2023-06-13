Until June 14, Pune man being held in police custody for threatening Sharad Pawar’s life

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), received a murder threat from a Pune man identified Sagar Barve, who has been placed in one-day police custody until Wednesday, June 14.

A day after his arrest in the case, something has happened. He was previously brought before the court and held in police custody until Tuesday.

On June 9, the accused allegedly threatened Sharad Pawar via a WhatsApp message. The accused warned Pawar in the letter that he will suffer the same fate as anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

According to an earlier PTI story, Barve worked in a private company’s data feeding and analytics division.