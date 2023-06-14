Biparjoy: Thousands of people in Pakistan left their homes for safer places

Thousands of people in Pakistan’s coastal towns and tiny islands have evacuated to safer locations ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is due to make landfall in the country on Thursday. Cyclone Biparjoy, which means disaster or calamity in Bengali, arrived with strong winds, precipitation, and high tides. Biparjoy, classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm” of category 3, is forecast to reach landfall with winds of 140-150 km/h and gusts up to 170 km/h. According to information supplied by the Sindh Chief Minister’s House, a total of 56,985 individuals were evacuated by Tuesday evening, out of a total susceptible population of 71,380 people living in seven talukas across three districts (as calculated by the government).

Over 22,000 people were voluntarily evacuated. The evacuation took place at Thatta district’s Keti Bandar and Ghora Bari; Sujawal district’s Shah Bandar, Jati, and Kharochann; and Badin’s Shaheed Fazil Rahu tehsil and Badin. Thirty-seven relief camps have been established at various locations, including government schools and colleges. According to the Pakistan Navy, troops evacuated 700 people from several villages in Shah Bandar, while 64 fishermen were rescued from the water.