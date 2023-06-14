Farmers continue protests in Havan, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Motorway blocked

Farmers in Haryana are once again protesting. This time, as part of the ‘Haryana Bandh’ call made in support of the protesting wrestlers, farmers, and other problems, farmers and khap activists, along with their unions, stopped the Rohtak-Delhi national highway in the Jhajjar area.

After Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait declared those protestors along the national highway in Pipli, Haryana’s Kurukshetra, would end their protest and open the blockade, disturbances broke out the following day.

Haryana Police stated that they are monitoring the protesting farmers to keep a watch out for any dangerous situations in the vicinity. They claimed to be attempting to convince protesters to lift the blockade, according to news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, they also began a havan at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Motorway toll booth. This occurred the day after farmers in Kurukshetra forcibly shut down the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway-44 at Pipli for a second day.

The group of protesters that occupied NH-9 in Bahadurgarh and set a roadblock were led by members of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti organisation. A group battling for the land is the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti.

The legal guarantee of crop MSP, loan waivers for farmers, and increased compensation for land are among the 25 demands made as part of the Haryana Bandh call by a farmer leader’s organisation. Other demands include justice for wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The farmers have now put out 25 requests in an effort to exert greater pressure on the Haryana government to guarantee the procurement of sunflower crops at a minimum support price and the release of detained Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders.

There was an increased police presence in Bahadurgarh and the nearby city of Rohtak. At a meeting called by a few khaps with the backing of farmers a few days ago, the call for a strike in favour of the demands was made at the Mandothi toll plaza in Jhajjar.