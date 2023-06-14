Fire broke out at a market in Chhattisgarh

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a market in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur city, destroying at least 55 temporary vegetable booths, according to authorities.

The event occurred near the train station at Budhwari Bazar, however no one was harmed, according to Sunil Tirkey, Station House Officer at Torwa police station.

The fire was discovered in the early morning hours, and fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the flames, he said.

Budwari Bazar features 15 large concrete platforms on which around 100 temporary large and small vegetable businesses are located. According to the official, the majority of the shops are nothing more than a tarpaulin or fibre sheet held up by bamboo poles. The cause of the fire was not immediately known and police have launched an investigation, Tirkey said.