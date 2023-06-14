Forex Market: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency ended higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, investors are awaiting cues from the US FED interest rate decision later in the day.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.28, then fell to 82.29, registering a decline of 4 paise over its last close. The Indian rupee ended 27 paise higher at 82.10 per US dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.25 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Airport in this Gulf country issues travel advisory

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 103.28. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,677.60 crore.