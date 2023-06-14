Former President Donald Trump enters a plea of not guilty to the 37-count indictment

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment, which accuses him of mishandling classified government secrets and engaging in schemes to prevent their return. In a historic event, Trump appeared in a federal court in Miami and surrendered himself to US Marshals.

On the day before his 77th birthday, Trump stood before a magistrate judge to officially face the charges filed by a special counsel after an FBI raid on his Florida mansion. This hearing comes shortly after Trump’s denial of state-level financial fraud charges in a separate Manhattan case. These mounting legal troubles pose a significant threat to his aspirations of returning to the presidency.

The US government alleges that Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws by taking classified documents with him when he left office in 2021 and intentionally withholding them from the National Archives. Authorities claim that he conspired to obstruct investigators and shared national security secrets with individuals lacking proper clearance.

Following the hearing, Trump headed to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he delivered a speech in the evening vehemently proclaiming his innocence. Before that, he took a moment to greet his supporters at a Cuban restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana. Trump expressed his outrage at the charges, criticizing what he perceives as a corrupt and declining country.

Although large-scale protests were expected in Miami, only a small gathering of a few dozen Trump supporters appeared near the courthouse. Some attendees wore “Make America Great Again” caps, and one person held a sign calling for the indictment of the special prosecutor, Jack Smith, responsible for bringing the charges. Trump had previously criticized Smith on his Truth Social network, referring to him as a “thug” and a “lunatic.”

Trump continues to enjoy strong support from Republican voters, with 81 percent of them, according to a recent Ipsos poll, believing that the charges against him are politically motivated. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, highlighted the dangerous rise of politically driven prosecutors who she believes disregard impartiality, due process, and equal protection of the law.

Republican leaders in Congress and Trump’s rivals within the party seeking the presidential nomination have primarily focused their attacks on the Justice Department, rather than acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations against Trump.