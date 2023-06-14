Government evacuated 37,800 people living in coastal areas of Gujarat

As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches the Kutch coast in Gujarat, the administration reports that almost 37,800 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state have been evacuated. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15.

VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) BIPARJOY moved north northwestward over the Arabian Sea and was centred at 2.30 IST on June 14th, about 280 km WSW of Jakhau port. To cross at Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15th as VSCS, IMD stated in a recent article. According to a press release from the Gujarat government, 37,794 persons living along the shore have been evacuated so far. The state government’s emergency operations centre was visited by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday night for an assessment of readiness, according to the statement.

The storm has “extensive damaging potential” and is expected to have the greatest impact on the districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar, according to the IMD. According to an official, the state government intends to evacuate residents living within 10 kilometres of the shore. So far, one fatality has been reported as a result of the hurricane, he said. Officials have stated that evacuation operations will continue on Wednesday.