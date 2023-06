Indigo Airlines launches 6 new flight services: Routes, fare

Mumbai: Largest air carrier in the country, Indigo Airlines has launched 6 new flights from Pune Airport. The services will begin from June 16, 2023.

NEW FLIGHT ROUTES:

Pune to Delhi (Flight No. 8):

Departure: PNQ to DEL at 17:30 – 19:35

Return: DEL to PNQ at 10:55 – 13:10 (except Saturdays)

Pune to Delhi (Flight No. 9):

Departure: PNQ to DEL at 23:20 – 01:25

Return: DEL to PNQ at 20:30 – 22:35

Pune to Nagpur (Flight No. 4):

Departure: PNQ to NAG at 13:50 – 15:15

Return: NAG to PNQ at 15:45 – 16:55 (except Saturdays)

Pune to Jodhpur (Flight No. 1):

Departure: PNQ to JDH at 12:50 – 14:55 (except Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Return: JDH to PNQ at 15:30 – 17:15 (except Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Pune to Ahmedabad (Flight No. 4):

Departure: PNQ to AMD at 17:50 – 19:00

Return: AMD to PNQ at 10:30 – 11:50

Pune to Bengaluru (Flight No. 7):

Departure: PNQ to BLR at 20:40 – 22:10 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Return: BLR to PNQ at 18:35 – 20:00 (Saturdays and Sundays)