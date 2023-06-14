DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Industrial Output of India rise to 4.2% in April

Jun 14, 2023, 06:57 pm IST

New Delhi: The Industrial output of India rose to 4.2% in April this year. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data revealed this.

The index of industrial production (IIP) surged  as the manufacturing sector’s output grew 4.9% in April while Mining output rose by 5.1%. Power generation declined by 1.1% in April. Factory output measured in terms of the IIP grew 6.7% in April last year.

IIP is an index that  out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These Eight Core Industries are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.

 

