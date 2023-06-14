Infinix launches Note 30 VIP: Details

Mumbai: Infinix launched its new smartphone in the Infinix Note 30 series. The device named ‘Infinix Note 30 VIP’ is priced starting at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,600). The phone is available in 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage configurations. The handset is offered in two colours – Glacier White and Magic Black. The phone is not yet available in India and there is no news yet regarding its India launch.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness level of 900 nits, and a PWM dimming of 1920Hz. The phone boots Android 13 with XOS 13 on top out-of-the-box. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and is equipped with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

Infinix Note 30 VIP includes a triple rear camera system- a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. There is a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support, that is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The handset also supports 50W wireless fast charging. The smartphone also supports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, and NFC connectivity. The phone has a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The stereo speakers on the Infinix Note 30 VIP are backed by JBL.