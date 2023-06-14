Leopard found dead near the forest of Mala range in UP

Officials stated on Wednesday that a leopard was discovered dead on a field near the Mala range forest in Pilibhit district. There were no injury signs on its body, and they believe the animal perished as a result of extreme heat and starvation. The leopard’s body was discovered on a field just 16 metres from the forest of the Mala range near Baiju Nagar hamlet in the Gajraula police station area, according to Kapil Kumar, in-charge of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve’s Puranpur range. He said it was taken to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for an autopsy.

The leopard was a male, according to Dr A M Pavade, Principal Scientist of the Wildlife Department at the IVRI, and the postmortem proved it had an empty stomach. He looks to have perished as a result of excessive heat, he added. However, Pavade stated that it cannot be ruled out that he died as a result of an illness. Scientists are investigating this, he noted. The leopard had been spotted in the neighbourhood for a month and efforts were being made to track it down. According to forest department officials, the animal fell a victim of excessive heat and hunger since he was unable to find a cooler spot and was unable to hunt freely.