Militants attack in Khamenlok area of Manipur; 9 killed

According to authorities, at least nine people were murdered and ten were injured when suspected militants assaulted a village in the Khamenlok district of ethnically divided Manipur on Wednesday. The militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, surrounded the residents of the Khamelok region, which borders Imphal East and Kangpoki districts, and launched the attack at 1 a.m., according to police.

According to them, the injured have been sent to Imphal Hospital. The area is bordered by the Meitei-majority Imphal East district and the tribal-majority Kangpokpi district. On Monday night, nine individuals were injured in a shootout between terrorists and local volunteers in the Khamenlok area. On Tuesday, security officials reported they exchanged fire with Kuki militants at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district. The Kuki militants were attempting to construct bunkers near Meitei communities when they were confronted by security troops, culminating in an exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have reduced the curfew relaxation hours in Imphal East and Imphal West from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. At least 100 people were killed and 310 more were injured in Manipur’s ethnic unrest between the Meitei and Kuki communities a month ago. To restore peace in the state, army and paramilitary personnel were sent.