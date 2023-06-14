More than 100 dead as boat carrying wedding guests capsizes

Abuja: In a tragic incident, more than 100 people were drowned as the boat they were travelling sank in a river. The accident took place in Kwara State in north central Nigeria. The river boat was ferrying people in Kwara State from a wedding in neighbouring Niger State when it went down.

‘So far we have 103 people dead and over 100 rescued from the boat accident. Search and rescue is still ongoing which means the toll is likely to rise,’ said Kwara State police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria due to overloading, lax safety procedures and heavy flooding in the rainy season. Last month, 15 children drowned and 25 others went missing after their overloaded boat capsized in northwest Sokoto State as they were on their way to collect firewood.

A year earlier, another 29 children from a nearby village also drowned in the same river as they were on a trip to collect firewood for their families. During massive flooding in the rainy season last December, at least 76 people drowned when their boat went down in a swollen river in southeast Anambra State.