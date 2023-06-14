Over 90 sachets of cocainn found during arrest of ‘Kabali’ film producer KP Chowdary in drug case

KP Chowdary, the producer of the movie ‘Kabali,’ was detained by the Cyberabad Police for trafficking drugs worth around Rs78.5 lakh. From his possession, police have seized almost 90 sachets totaling 82.75 grammes of cocaine.

The accused, Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, was a native of Telangana’s Khammam district’s Bonakal Mandal and had a mechanical engineering degree, according to the police. They also stated that he entered the film industry in 2016 but did not make the expected gains. According to the police, he founded a club in Goa and used to utilise drugs there.

‘He returned to Hyderabad in April 2023. While returning, he procured 100 sachets of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Goa, Petit Ebuzer, who was absconding in an NDPS case. He used 10 sachets and kept the rest to sell to his friends,’ police said.

‘Based on a tip-off, police from Madhapur apprehended him on Kismathpur Road under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station while he was trying to sell cocaine. They seized 90 sachets of drugs, Rs 2,05,000 cash, four mobile phones, and a four-wheeler from his possession,’ police said.

According to the relevant parts of the 1985 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a case has been filed against the accused.