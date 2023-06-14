Shakti scheme: About 1 crore women travels free in buses

The spike in the use of the ‘Shakti’ plan continued for the third straight day, with 51.53 lakh women travelling free on non-premium buses of state-run road transport corporations on Tuesday, costing the state exchequer Rs 10.82 crore. According to official estimates, 20.57 lakh people rode free in Bengaluru city buses on the third day of the initiative, which was launched on Sunday.

The state government, on the other hand, spent the highest of Rs 4.12 crore on 13.98 lakh women who rode in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses. The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (Rs 2.72 crore) transported 11.09 lakh women. The Shakti plan was used by 5.89 lakh women passengers in the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (Rs 1.95 crore). In the three days after the inauguration of the Shakti initiative in the state – a crucial pre-election promise of the Congress – 98,58,518 women have ridden for free on state buses, costing the state exchequer Rs 21.06 crore.