The White House bans a transgender advocate who went topless at a Pride event on the South Lawn

The White House has issued a ban on a transgender advocate, Rose Montoya, who went topless during Saturday’s Pride event on the South Lawn. Karine Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden’s press secretary, stated on Tuesday that the behavior exhibited by some attendees, including Rose Montoya, was deemed “inappropriate” and unfair to those who were present to celebrate their families.

The statement came in response to a video posted by Rose Montoya on social media, showing attendees removing their tops and dancing in front of the South Portico. Karine Jean-Pierre also mentioned that the individuals in the video would not be invited to future events.

Rose Montoya later released a video message clarifying that her intention was not to be vulgar but to live her truth. She expressed that she had no intentions of being profane and was simply embracing joy and existing authentically. In the message, she wished everyone a happy Pride and added, “Free the nipple.”

In response to critics questioning her decision to appear topless, Rose Montoya highlighted that their objections actually reaffirmed her identity as a woman, as men would not face the same level of criticism.

The Pride event hosted by President Joe Biden aimed to demonstrate the administration’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. It took place against a backdrop of Republican leaders at the state level advocating for restrictions on drag shows and transgender rights.

During the event, President Biden delivered a message of solidarity to the entire community, particularly emphasizing support for transgender children. He assured them that they are loved, heard, understood, and belong.

Following the release of the controversial video featuring Rose Montoya, the Biden administration faced swift criticism from conservatives. Collin Rugg from the conservative outlet “Trending Politics” took to Twitter to attack the administration, questioning the bravery and inspiration of the individuals involved in the event. Similarly, the right-wing account “The Libs of TikTok” labeled the incident as a disgrace to the country.