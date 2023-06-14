Tips to maintaining a state of equilibrium between your work and personal life

In a world dominated by business and chaos, finding inner peace may seem like a distant dream. The overwhelming demands of work and personal obligations can quickly take a toll on our mental well-being. However, there is hope. Achieving work-life balance is the key to profound serenity.

Anurag Goel, Director of Goel Ganga Developments, shared exclusive insights on how to maintain equilibrium and prioritize both career and personal life. Here are the eight secrets to achieving work-life balance: