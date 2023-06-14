Uttarakhand imposed Section 144 in Purola which witnessed communal tensions

The Uttarkashi district administration in Uttarakhand has enforced Section 144 in Purola, which saw communal clashes last month following an alleged attempt to abduct a juvenile girl. The district government has also denied permission for a maha panchayat to be held in Purola. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed at Purola, a mountainous station in the district, according to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Rohilla. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers authorities to issue an order prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in a certain area.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar stated that no one will be allowed to disrupt law and order in the state. “The District Police Department and administration are fully prepared.” We’re doing everything we can to keep the state’s law and order, and no one will be permitted to breach the law. “Those who attempt to break the law will face consequences,” Kumar stated. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a high-level meeting in the secretariat last week and stated that “upcoming cases of love jihad will be thoroughly investigated.” The conference was attended by State DGP Ashok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan, and Intelligence Department officers. The town of Uttarkashi was tense following an alleged abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl by two males, one of whom was from the minority community, last month. Both men were apprehended. Murugesan stated on Monday that people who take the law into their own hands will face severe consequences.