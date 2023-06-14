Xiaomi launches new tablet in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi launched new tablet in India. The tablet named ‘Xiaomi Pad 6’ is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colours. The 6GB + 128GB RAM storage configuration of Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at Rs. 26,999 , while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999.

The tablet will go on sale in India on June 21 via Amazon, Mi.com, and other retail stores. The Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard and cover and Smart Pen (2nd Gen) are priced at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 5,999, respectively. All of these accessories will go on sale on June 21.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. It sports a 11-inch 2.8K (1,800×2,880 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 550 nits of peak brightness, 309ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi says the display is capable of seven refresh rates — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is also equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet is equipped with a quad speaker setup, along with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It features sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, as well as a hall sensor. Xiaomi’s Pad 6 packs an 8,840mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to two days of battery life on a single charge. With support for 33W wired charging, the tablet can be fully charged in 100 minutes.