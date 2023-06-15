Babri Masjid, Ram Mandir demolition enactment by Karnataka students stirred controversy

During the annual day celebrations, college students in Dakshina Kannada district enacted the demolition of the Babri Masjid and Ram Mandir, sparking outrage. On Tuesday, June 13, students from Vivekananda College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous) in Puttur presented the performance.

The comedy depicted Babur, the founder of the Mughal Dynasty, as aiming to eliminate India’s ‘Hindu asmita’ and convert India into an Islamic nation by razing Ram Mandir. The sketch also depicts Babur chanting ‘Allah hu Akbar’ multiple times before leading his soldiers to raze the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The video of the reenact was posted on social media platforms, and it is currently going viral.

Students can be seen recreating the history of Ram Mandir and how the religious site was created centuries ago by a king in the musical drama. Towards the end, the narrator describes the legal battle surrounding Ram Mandir and how the Supreme Court’s decision was a huge victory for the believers.

‘They have shown only what has happened in history. They have shown how Ram Mandir was constructed, Vikramaditya tales and Narendra Modi doing bhoomi pooja of the temple,’ said Manju, head of the student union. So far, no police complaints have been lodged.