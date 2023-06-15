Commodity Market: Gold price slips down second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged lower for second day in a row. Price of sovereign gold declined below Rs 44,000 after two months. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,760, down by Rs 280 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 280 per 8 gram.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened lower at Rs 59,210 per 10 gram. It is trading at Rs 58,902 per 10 gram, down Rs 400 or 0.67%. Silver futures declined Rs 1,207 per kg or 1.66% to Rs 71,444. Both gold and silver futures had ended the Wednesday session with declines.

Also Read: Strong earthquake strikes Philippines

In international market, gold price is oscillating $1,935 per ounce levels, logging near 0.35% intraday loss. On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,947.10 per troy ounce, down $21.80 or 1.11% while silver futures shed $0.59 or 2.47% to $23.51.