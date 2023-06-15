Delhi Police drops FIR against WFI chief after finding no evidence to support minor’s claims of sexual harassment

The Delhi Police stated on Thursday that no ‘corroborative evidence’ had been found to support the allegations made by the young female grappler against Brij Bhushan Singh, the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The FIR lodged under the POCSO Act against the WFI chairman before a Delhi court was to be dismissed, according to the police.

Officials from the Delhi Police arrived at Patiala House Court to present the cancellation report in the case. According to sources, the child who accused Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment has since retracted her claim. She claimed that because she was upset about not being chosen, she filed a complaint against the WFI chief.

‘I was not selected. I had worked very hard. I was in depression. So, in anger I filed a case of sexual harassment,’ sources said quoting the minor wrestler.