Forex Market: Indian rupee end lower against US dollar

Mumbai: Indian rupee ended lower against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the US currency strengthened due to favourable trend international markets.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 82.28 versus the US dollar and finished at 82.18, up 8 paise lower against its previous level. The rupee finished at 82.25 versus the US dollar on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.18%to 103.15. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth Rs 1,714.72 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 654.77 crore.