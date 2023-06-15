Former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School in Boston accused of stealing human body parts

In a disturbing incident, Cedric Lodge, a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, has been accused of stealing and selling human body parts. Recent court filings indicate that he has been indicted on charges of stealing, selling, and shipping human remains.

Lodge, 55, allegedly took dissected parts of donated cadavers, including heads, brains, skin, bones, and other body parts, without the knowledge or permission of the school. These stolen body parts were transported from the Massachusetts morgue to Lodge’s residence in New Hampshire.

Denise Lodge, Cedric’s wife, is also implicated in the case and accused of conspiring with him. The indictment reveals that the human remains were sold to individuals such as Katrina Maclean (44 years old), Joshua Taylor (46 years old), and Matthew Lampi (52 years old).

The investigation has identified two additional suspects, Jeremy Pauley and Candace Chapman Scott. All indicted individuals face charges of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen body parts.

According to reports, Katrina Maclean allegedly sold the stolen body parts through her store, called Kat’s Creepy Creations, located in Peabody, Massachusetts. The case has shocked authorities, with US Attorney Gerard M. Karam emphasizing that such theft and trafficking of human remains undermines the essence of humanity.

Harvard Medical School terminated Cedric Lodge’s employment on May 6th. University officials expressed their dismay and pledged to support the families affected by this distressing situation. The incident is seen as a betrayal of the institution’s commitment to healing and serving others.

In a joint letter to the community, Harvard Medical School deans George Daley and Edward Hundert expressed their apologies and pledged to engage with the families of the anatomical donors during this difficult time. They described the reported incidents as a betrayal of the individuals who generously chose to donate their bodies for medical education and research, and emphasized their commitment to securing justice for all the victims involved.