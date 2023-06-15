Honda launches OBD2 compliant 2023 Unicorn: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched its new OBD2 compliant 2023 Unicorn. The bike is priced at Rs. 1,09,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2023 Unicorn is available in 4 colours: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue.

The bike is powered by a BSVI OBD2 compliant mid-size advanced 160cc PGM-FI engine. The 162.7cc single-cylinder engine delivers 12.7bhp and 14Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The bike rides on telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the back. The 18-inch wheels are shod with an 80/100-18 M/C 47P tyre at the front and a 100/90-18 M/C 56P tyre at the rear. As for braking, the bike comes equipped with a 240mm disc up front and a 130mm drum at the back.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is giving a special 10-year warranty package on the 2023 Unicorn. With the option to extend it for an additional 7 years, this package comes with a standard guarantee of 3 years.