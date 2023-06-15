In Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor, truck hits three elephant calves; died

On Wednesday night, a traffic accident in the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh claimed the lives of three elephant calves.

According to villagers, the elephants were struck by a truck when they crossed the road at Jagamarla Cross on the Chittoor-Palamaneru National Highway. In the Chittoor district’s Palamaneru Mandal, the accident took place.

The as the forest officials learned of the information, they sped over to the area and started a probe. According to authorities, a truck struck three baby elephants as they crossed the road and killed them. Since striking the elephants, the truck driver has eluded arrest. The forest officials also said that rash truck driving is to blame for these accidents.

‘We will register a case under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and action will be taken accordingly,’ the officials said as quoted by news agency ANI.

A herd of elephants was earlier observed entering an Andhra Pradesh village to sip water in a widely shared video. On Wednesday morning, a herd of seven elephants wandered into Pujariguda the village in the Parvathipuram district of Andhra Pradesh in search of water. Tuskers were seen in the film drinking water that the locals had kept in two buckets.

As the locals attempted to drive the jumbos away, a troop of seven elephants, including a young elephant, approached the village. According to locals, the presence of an elephant herd caused terror in the village.