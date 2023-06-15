Infinix launches Note 30 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Note 30 5G was launched in India. The The 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of the smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker is priced at Rs. 14,999r, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount on Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 30 5G runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 580 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 6080 SoC from MediaTek, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

The handset features a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, along with two unspecified secondary and tertiary sensors. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, for selfies and video chats. The Infinix Note 30 5G is equipped with dual stereo speakers with JBL sound and a Hi-Res Audio certification.

It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.