Japan’s ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki welcomes first flight of ‘Pikachu to India’ | Read on..

Japan’s ambassador to India, Hitoshi Suzuki, shared a tweet on a Pokemon-themed Boeing 787, which has grabbed the attention of social media users. Suzuki shared the image of Japan’s All Nippon Airways’ (ANA) recently inaugurated Pikachu Jet NH aircraft, an aircraft with a livery designed by The Pokemon Company.

‘Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by ANA to Delhi! The Delhi sky is ready to shine. #pika-pika! #pokemon #boeing #787 #Dreamliner #PikachuJetNH’, he wrote on Twitter. The main attraction is, as the name implies, Pikachu, a popular mouse-like character that appears in the Pokemon franchise.

Pikachu is the mascot of the Pokemon series and one of the most famous cartoon characters in the world. Everything about the aircraft, from its exterior to its interior, is drawn from the world of Pokemon. Rayquaza’s image is all over the plane’s exterior, including the fuselage. Over 200 seats on the plane are covered with flying Pikachu. The post has become popular among Pokemon fans and other social media users. The photograph garnered approximately 15,000 views on Twitter within two hours after being posted, and users commented with delight.